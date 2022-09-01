St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George and Sutherland branches of NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association join strike outside hospitals

By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 1 2022 - 3:52am, first published 2:20am
Exhausted yet determined, nurses and midwives gathered in unison outside St George and Sutherland hospitals on Thursday, with raised placards and voices, demanding to be heard.

