Retired war dog Manic was an honoured guest at the official opening of Cronulla RSL's new memorial garden dedicated to animals who have served Australia's military forces during war and peace.
The club's first honorary four-legged member, with his own membership card, has helped raise more than $15,000 to support other ex-military dogs at the end of their service.
Among those present were members of Cronulla RSL Sub-Branch, Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce, Cr Leanne Farmer, Cronulla High School SRC students and Sutherland Shire Animal Shelter representatives.
A club statement said it was "a wonderful time to reflect on the sacrifices made by our brave animal friends, but also an opportunity for us to talk about the lack of support that retired military war dogs receive, once the Australian Defence Force's duty of care ends".
Situated on Gerrale Street, the garden has a purple colour theme and features a bronze plaque, which was unveiled on the day.
The plaque was developed in conjunction with the Australian War Animal Memorial Organisation and, in consultation with Vision Australia, features raised 3D shapes to assist visitors who are blind or have low vision.
Cronulla RSL is the first returned services club in NSW to establish a memorial to animals who have played a very significant role in assisting Australian defence forces over the years.
Dogs have been used for tracking, horses and donkeys have transported soldiers and equipment, pigeons have carried messages, and animals have provided comfort as mascots and companions.
"Cronulla RSL hopes the garden will give the community a place to commemorate those brave animals and raise awareness about the limited support received by Military Working Dogs (MWDs) upon their retirement," the club said.
"Cronulla RSL supports our local retired MWD Manic, who served in Iraq and on Tactical Assault Group East (TAGE). The Australian Defence Force does not have a duty-of-care to MWD veterans when their service ends.
"Because of the typical age of MWD retirement, the people who take on responsibility for veteran dogs are unable to take out pet insurance to help with the costs of their veterinary care.
"Unfortunately, many of the significant health costs come at the end of a dog's life. This can be a significant impost on those that have given our military working dogs their retirement home."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
