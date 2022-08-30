St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Memorial garden dedicated to animals who have served Australian defence forces opened at Cronulla RSL memorial Club

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 30 2022 - 2:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla RSL's chief executive Sue McNeil, Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce and retired war dog Manic at the official opening of the memorial garden. Picture supplied

Retired war dog Manic was an honoured guest at the official opening of Cronulla RSL's new memorial garden dedicated to animals who have served Australia's military forces during war and peace.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.