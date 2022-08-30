St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

'Dangerous location' prompts traffic study for Mater Dei Catholic Primary School, Blakehurst

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 30 2022 - 10:00pm
"This school in particular finds itself in 2022 in a very dangerous location," Georges River Councillor Natalie Mort said.

Traffic and pedestrian safety outside the Mater Dei Catholic Primary School, Blakehurst will be put under the spotlight.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

