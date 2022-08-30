'Dangerous location' prompts traffic study for Mater Dei Catholic Primary School, Blakehurst

Traffic and pedestrian safety outside the Mater Dei Catholic Primary School, Blakehurst will be put under the spotlight.
Georges RIver Councillor Natalie Mort said a review of the current traffic and pedestrian movements around the school is urgently needed to make it a safer environment.
"Unfortunately, the key issue for this particular school, unlike most others in our LGA, is that it is located in between two major arterial roads, King Georges Road and Princes Highway," Councillor Mort said.
"The other busy street which links these two is Terry Street. As a result at the busy school drop off and pick up times there are Clearways in action," she said.
"Parents are faced with an absolute nightmare trying to navigate the challenge of co-ordinating a safe and somewhat orderly drop off/pick up while not getting booked by police for blocking a clearway or intersection, get their children safely to the school gate while being confronted by the general abuse of other drivers trying to go about their business.
"Decades ago when the school was established clearly this wasn't such an issue but we are all aware of the major traffic issues over recent times and this school is now getting squeezed right in the middle of it.
"To make the issue even greater, in 2017 a new childcare centre was approved by the then Administrator of the Council to be located almost next to the school in Heath Road.
"This centre will have 118 places available, adding even more congestion.
"And while the school itself has a comprehensive parent and student traffic management plan it simply cannot cope without serious intervention to assist them.
"I don't need to tell you of the continuing and ever growing challenges we face in our LGA with traffic and pedestrian management.
"But this school in particular finds itself in 2022 in a very dangerous location."
In a Notice of Motion submitted at the August 22 council meeting, Cr Mort called for council Traffic Engineers conduct a review of the traffic and pedestrian safety surrounding Mater Dei Catholic Primary School, Blakehurst to identify further improvements.
This will include consultation with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) to implement improvements if required.
And Council officers will work with Mater Dei Catholic Primary School to provide updated educational programs focused on student safety and behavioural change.
