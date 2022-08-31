Christie wants Bayside to be 'Beach Accessible'

St George resident Christie Peolwane believes in the Australian tradition that beaches are for everyone.
Christie uses a wheelchair but has not let this stop her from wanting to enjoy the water at Bayside beaches with her children aged, 10 and 12.
"We come down to Ramsgate because the topography is flat and it is the shortest distance to the water," she said.
But she believes enjoying the water in summer could be easier for her and many others with limited mobility with the installation of beach matting.
"Beach matting would also allow me to retain my dignity," she said.
"Current workarounds when getting to the water involve me leaving my wheelchair on the boardwalk and crawling over sand to a shade tent before regaining strength for moving to the water's edge," Christie said.
In a letter to Bayside Council, read out by Councillor Heidi Douglas, Christie asked the council to consider beach matting so she and other wheelchair users can more easily acces the water.
"There are very few beaches in Sydney where wheelchair users can go.
"The beach foreshore at Ramsgate already has many favourable conditions for wheelchair access, in particular the flat topography, the recently improved walk and cycleway, the proximity to free, accessible parking and accessible toilets.
"This makes beachside activities at Ramsgate attractive to myself and to those with limited mobility, both children and adults.
"Introducing beach matting would allow me to independently get from the boardwalk, down a ramp and across the sand to enjoy the water.
"There isn't a lot of sand to cross but I can only do that in my wheelchair with the support of beach matting.
"Being able to get my chair to the water's edge would mean I can use my transfer strength to submerge myself in the water."
Christie said the matting would also help the elderly who are not wheelchair users but who are unsteady on their feet to be able to access the water safely and with dignity.
"With an already accessible location such as Ramsgate Beach, the matting and beach wheelchairs are the final step in making the full beach experience accessible to everyone," she said.
"On a hot day you want to be in the water, not just looking at it."
Cr Douglas put forward a Notice of Motion at the August 24 council meeting calling for the council to provide a report on beach matting and other ways Bayside beaches could sign onto the Accessible Beaches Campaign.
Cr Douglas also asked that the council makes information about current beach wheelchairs availability more widely shared.
Ramsgate Life Saving Club was gifted a beach wheelchair in February, 2021.
Cr Andrew Tsounis said Ramsgate Life Saving Club and Brighton Baths Athletic Club would be locations suitable for beach matting because the clubs have the volunteers needed to roll the matting out and pack it up.
"Ramsgate Life Saving Club has made a grant application for beach matting. We are trying to get one to incorporate it with the beach wheelchair we were gifted," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
