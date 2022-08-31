St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Christie wants Bayside to be 'Beach Accessible'

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:54am, first published August 31 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christie Peolwane said enjoying the water at Ramsgate Beach would be easier for her and many others with mobility issues with the installation of beach matting. Picture: Chris Lane

St George resident Christie Peolwane believes in the Australian tradition that beaches are for everyone.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.