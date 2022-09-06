A small group of volunteers who banded together 47 years ago to make and repair toys for needy children were given only three months to prove themselves in a council-owned building at Jannali.
The Sutherland Toy Restoration Centre is still serving the community, and on Saturday September 17 will have its first sale since before the pandemic, with all toys discounted.
Advertisement
The toy shop at 21 Jannali Ave is overflowing with very reasonably priced, donated and restored toys.
All profits are donated to local charities, especially those helping women and children.
Centre president Wendy Amesbury said the services had expanded over time to include the restoration of treasured items.
"Customers tell us we are the only place they can find to restore, fix, repaint and generally 'spruce up' their 40-year-old teddy bears, dolls, trucks, rocking horses, prams and other much-loved items," she said.
"Our reputation has also spread beyond through our Facebook page, and we have restored or repaired treasures from as far away as Mission Beach in Queensland."
In 1975, Sutherland Shire Council welfare officer Ted Booker began collecting used toys, dolls, bikes and other items for needy children, particularly at Christmas. Many items needed repairing or, in the case of dolls and soft toys, new clothes.
Mr Booker found willing helpers among local seniors, which fulfilled another of his aims, which was to provide a place where retirees could not only socialise but also use skills built up over a lifetime.
The council allowed the group to use premises on the corner of Jannali Avenue and Mary Street on the proviso that if the move was not successful within three months they would have to vacate.
The building had previously been a Bebarfalds retail store, and the council bought it with a view to creating a new library, which never eventuated.
New volunteers are welcome and anyone interested is invited to drop in. Opening hours: 8.30am-2.30pm, Monday to Thursday.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.