St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Councillors meet to decide which shire locations should be the next to be rezoned for apartments

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 1 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 9:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A development in the Caringbah medical precinct, where extra building height and floor space is allowed for developments with medical suites at the bottom and apartments above. Picture by John Veage

Councillors will meet behind closed doors next week to thrash out which locations in Sutherland Shire should be the next to be rezoned for apartments, and whether existing controls in centres should be relaxed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.