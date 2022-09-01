Three men have been charged after police discovered information about an alleged kidnapping earlier in the year.
This week Cybercrime Squad detectives executed search warrants as part an an unrelated investigation at suburbs including Bexley and Kingsgrove, where they made the arrests.
Police searched the properties at about 6am on September 1, and found connections to the alleged kidnapping of a man, 21, in Bankstown, in May.
It follows the launch of Strike Force Brads in early 2022 to investigate the activities of a syndicate suspected to be involved in various criminal activities.
Detectives with the assistance of the Raptor Squad searched four homes. Two men, aged 30 and 32, were arrested and taken to Bankstown and Kogarah police stations.
The older man was charged with knowingly directing activities of a criminal group, conspiracy to take or detain a person with intent to hold to ransom, intent to perverting the course of justice and hindering an investigation.
He was refused bail and will appear before Sutherland Local Court on September 2.
The younger man was charged with conspiracy to take or detain a person with intent to hold to ransom and knowingly directing activities of a criminal group. He was also charged by by officers attached to Strike Force Binit over his alleged role in the shooting of a man, 35, in Sydney's west in August.
He was refused bail and appeared before Bankstown Local Court, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on November 3.
A third man, aged 42, was served a Court Attendance Notice for the offences of conspiracy to take or detain a person in company with intent to obtain advantage, take or detain a person with intent to hold to ransom, and deal with property proceeds of crime more than $100,000. He's due to appear at Liverpool Local Court on September 12.
Investigations under Strike Force Brads are ongoing.
Investigations under Strike Force Brads are ongoing.
