St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

WayAhead's anxiety support groups continue to help those in need

EK
Eva Kolimar
Updated October 13 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 10:25pm
Hurstville's Dennis Leitch and his daughter Amy, remember Julie, who was instrumental in launching anxiety support groups in St George. Picture by Chris Lane

A much-loved family member who was instrumental in launching anxiety support groups in St George, is being remembered as a dedicated woman who made it her mission to help people in need.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

