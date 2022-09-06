Fringeville comes to Hurstville

The Sydney Fringe Festival pops up at Hurstville Plaza for a night of free entertainment this Friday, September 9 from 5pm to 9pm.
Roving performers, live music and a visit from the Comedy Bus are just some of the promised highlights.
Advertisement
There will be appearances from character hula dances the Disco Bimbos, fire dancing with Silvy Meow, a juggling workshop with Kenny Cheung, vaudeville and slapstick from Jerry and Penny Hatricks, and a mix of soul, pop and rock and roll from the Soul Street Brigade.
The Sydney Fringe Festival is the largest independent arts festival in NSW with over 500 events in 70 venues across Sydney.
Fringeville:
Venue, Hurstville Plaza, 288 Forrest Road, Hurstville.
Information:
For more information, please visit the Sydney Fringe website or contact the Programming and Operations Team on Phone: (02) 9330-6160 or Email: entertainment@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.