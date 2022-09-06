St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Fringeville comes to Hurstville

JG
By Jim Gainsford
September 6 2022 - 5:00am
The Sydney Fringe Festival pops up at Hurstville Plaza for a night of free entertainment this Friday, September 9 from 5pm to 9pm.

Local News

