St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Kurnell site a wasteland due to government's refusal of $9M to help relocation of animal shelter

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 9 2022 - 9:45pm, first published 9:40pm
Melissa Penn on the undeveloped site at Kurnell. Picture: John Veage

The Sydney Dogs and Cats Home, which had to leave its long-term location in Carlton this year to make way for a development, is in limbo after the state government refused to help fund a new facility at Kurnell.

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

