St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mining company responsible for coal waste pollution in Royal National Park could be fined up to $1M

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 16 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coal sludge in Camp Gully Creek. Picture by Gary Dunnett, NPA

A major pollution event in Royal National Park, caused by coal waste from a mine at Helensburgh, has become the subject of "a serious criminal investigation".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.