Sutherland Shire Council's traffic advisory committee has supported the proposed trial of timed parking along the beachfront between North Cronulla and Wanda.
The committee, which is chaired by Cr Leanne Farmer, includes representatives of Transport for NSW, Sutherland Shire Police Area Command), shire state MPs and council staff.
A final decision will be made at the full council meeting this month.
Under the plan, designed to ease traffic congestion in summer, a three-hour limit will apply between 8am and 6pm on weekends and public holidays to 253 spaces on the beach side of Prince Street and Mitchell Road between October 2022 and April 2023.
At present, parking in this area is unrestricted.
Unlimited parking will be maintained for 1033 spaces on the western side of the two roads, as well as in car parks next to North Cronulla surf club and at the top of Prince Street.
Parking - both timed and untimed - will continue to be free.
A review of the trial, including feedback received, will be tabled at a Sutherland Traffic and Traffic Safety Committee meeting at the end of the trial period.
A staff report considered by the committee said the North Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda Surf Life Saving Clubs supported the proposal, which would allow enough time for Nippers.
Each club would require four dedicated parking spaces for their volunteer patrols.
The report said a shortage of available parking and low parking turnover had been identified as a significant contributing factor for traffic congestion in the Cronulla beachfront area.
"This is supported by previous investigations, which identified that on a busy Sunday in summer beachfront parking experiences a 100 per cent occupancy rate throughout the day and large numbers of motor vehicles circulate in the area," the report said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
