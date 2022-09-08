A new chapter for the Oatley Writers Group

The Oatley Writers' Group (OWG) has turned the page to start a new chapter.
The OWG will now old its monthly meetings at a new venue - the Oatley RSL and Community Club Ltd.
OWG was launched in 2014 with the coming together of just a few people with a common desire to write.
Through gradual increase the group now has 20 members, from 'new chum writers' to published authors, having differing writing genre interests.
One of the group's 'published author' members, Frank Jordan has been chosen as guest speaker at Penshurst Library at 1pm on Thursday, 22 September, as part of Penshurst Library's 50th Anniversary, highlighting local authors: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/author-talk-frank- jordan-tickets-231281247437
From inception, OWG enjoyed great assistance from the local council, including, until Covid hit, a room at Oatley Library for holding its monthly meetings.
A full three-hours is essential for an OWG meeting so with reduction of Oatley Library hours, after re-opening following long COVID lockdown, leaving only a two-hour time available to OWG, it became essential for the group to search for a different venue.
The search has led to OWG having become a sub-club of the Oatley RSL and Community Club Ltd, with happy results for OWG, and the Club.
Along with giving OWG sub-club status, the Club has made a grant of $1,000 toward OWG's publishing costs.
OWG Convenor Fiona Johnstone said, "Not only has the Club provided OWG with a three-hour meeting space and this wonderful $1,000 grant, OWG also obtains significant other benefits, including use of the Club auditorium for launching OWG annual anthologies, and advertising in the Club and in its Publications."
Oatley RSL and Community Club president, Ron White, said, "It is fantastic to welcome OWG as a Sub Club of Oatley RSL Club. We are always looking for ways to give back to our community. We are looking towards a long association with OWG that has always included many of our regular club members."
Each year OWG publishes an anthology of members' work on an agreed theme.
The group's editor, Helen Armstrong, reviews the works, selects contributions, and then arranges publication of the collection as an anthology in book form for sale to the public.
Following the well-received 2021 anthology 'The Darkside', work is now well in hand for this year's publication 'A Touch of Malice'.
Copies of 'A Touch of Malice' will be on sale at its official launch in the auditorium of Oatley RSL and Community Club at 11.30 am on Friday, 18 November..
Inquiries about the launch function, or OWG generally, or to pre-book a place at the launch at oatleywritersgroup@gmail.com
