The Big Pink Bus, AKA, Priscilla, rolls into Rockdale Town Hall on September 30.
This will mark the first time the musical, Priscilla Queen of the Desert has been performed in the area, and only the second time by a musical society in Sydney.
With a talented cast of 26, a massive 1100 costume pieces and a nine-piece orchestra, this lavish full scale musical production is sure to delight.
With a message of love and acceptance, this is a musical that will tug at the heart strings and make you laugh.
It also boasts a standout musical score with all the disco classics including Don't Leave Me This Way, I Will Survive, McArthur Park and It's Raining Men.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.