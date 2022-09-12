St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Priscilla Queen of the Desert performs at Rockdale Town Hall

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:34am, first published 12:24am
Sage McAteer (Adam/ Felicia), Brad Clarke (Bernadette) and Luke Lynch are in the cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, which is showing at Rockdale Town Hall on September 30. Picture supplied

The Big Pink Bus, AKA, Priscilla, rolls into Rockdale Town Hall on September 30.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

