The reasons tradies charge a call-out fee

For trade businesses, a call-out fee is an essential part of being able to run a successful operation. Picture Shutterstock.

This article is sponsored by PT Doors.

While trusted professional tradespeople are always in high demand, our need for their skills in the last couple of years has skyrocketed.



Along with the increased numbers of homeowners requiring the services of a tradie, there's been a rise in debate about the call-out fees the majority of trade businesses factor into their billing structure, with some customers querying the reason they are asked to pay the fee.



A call-out fee is the amount trade businesses from electricians to plumbers to chippies charge to come out to a customer's home for a job and is usually on top of any labour and repair costs. It's the minimum the customer is required to pay for the visit.



It covers the cost of the time it takes for the tradesperson to drive to the home to attend to the customer's need that could be anything from diagnosing a problem and suggesting a solution, to making an urgent repair.



Local business leader Karina Traill, who owns and operates the award-winning Menai-based company PT Doors with her husband Peter, said most trade businesses would charge a minimum call-out fee that reflected the value of their services and the costs of running a business.



"Our technicians and installers are highly-trained professionals and their time is valuable," she said. "They're experts in their trade with thousands of hours of experience and training including ten to 12 training sessions every year just to keep up to date with new products and to remain accredited to attend certain sites and perform critical and emergency tasks.



"There's the investment in the latest tools they use to make the job easier and faster, plus the fuel and truck costs to get our technicians to you, and insurances to protect them and you when we attend your site."



The Traills launched PT Doors more than 15 years ago and offer installation, maintenance and repairs on all domestic, commercial and industrial garage doors plus gate automation, in Sutherland Shire and throughout Sydney.



Their focus on delivering outstanding customer service and business integrity earned them the Sutherland Shire Local Business Award for Outstanding Service and Trade in 2020. Mrs Traill was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the awards in 2015.



A past vice president of the Menai Sutherland Business Chamber and also of the Australian Garage Door Association, Ms Traill said call-out charges vary between business but generally would reflect a percentage of the tradesperson's hourly rate.



"For example, our call-out charge starts at $130 and includes 20 minutes of labour and any consumables required like nuts and bolts, and lubricants, etcetera." she said.



"It's a standard fee whether they are there for 20 minutes or just ten minutes. They've still had to drive there, get their tools out and assess a problem. We have call-outs for the different regions that we go to based on how far we need to travel and also have priority and after hours fees."



Communication is the best way for customers to avoid any confusion or surprises when it comes to call-out fees.



"Customers do need to check with the business about how much the charges will be for the tradesman to visit their home and what those charges cover," said Ms Traill.



"Different businesses might charge differently - it could be for the distance travelled from the business to the job or a flat rate, so it's important to find out the details about how the particular business structures it."



"We really want people to be able to have reasonable expectations of a business and be more informed so they understand why so many trade businesses do need to charge a call-out fee."

