Hospitals are being urged to carry out as much elective surgery as possible on the September 22 public holiday.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state government has invested almost $1 billion to fast track elective surgeries, which have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To minimize disruption to this program, NSW Health has been instructed to encourage all local health districts to retain as much of their planned elective surgery on 22 September as possible, subject to staff availability," he said.
"Obviously many of us feel great sadness following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but as Health Minister, it is my role to ensure our hospitals continue to perform necessary activity where possible, while also respecting the protocols that have been put in place to mark this special day."
Mr Hazzard said surgical activity had been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at various stages in recent years - with suspensions and reductions in activity - and NSW Health was working hard, in collaboration with private hospital partners, to ensure everyone received the procedures they need as soon as possible.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
