Health Minister Brad Hazzard moves to have elective surgery performed as much as possible on public holiday

By Murray Trembath
Updated September 12 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:15pm
Elective surgery could be disrupted by the public holiday on September 22.

Hospitals are being urged to carry out as much elective surgery as possible on the September 22 public holiday.

