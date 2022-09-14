Bayside Council is expanding its CCTV network to include the public car park at Sanoni Avenue, Sandringham, to combat anti-social behaviour, dangerous driving and 'hooning.'
Video and photographic evidence from the cameras will help with police investigations and can also be used as evidence for prosecution.
The cameras can identify offending vehicles, recognise licence plates, and capture the required footage/images to process infringements.
Infringements will be issued daily by council to offending vehicles and posted directly to the offenders by Revenue NSW.
The cameras will run on 100 per cent renewable energy through solar and wind power generation. This is in line with Council's commitment to environmental sustainability and provides a long-term solution.
"I am pleased Council is continuing to invest in this technology to improve local community safety," Mayor Christina Curry said.
"The installation of CCTV at the Sailing Club will further expand Council's network and coverage to provide support to law enforcement and deliver greater public safety."
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper said residents had been calling for action.
"It's great to see Bayside Council working to address these issues and investing in new technologies," he said.
