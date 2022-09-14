St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside Council installs new CCTV to catch out anti-social behaviour at Sandringham

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 14 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayside Council's latest CCTV installation at Sanoni Avenue, Sandringham, to catch offenders. Picture supplied

Bayside Council is expanding its CCTV network to include the public car park at Sanoni Avenue, Sandringham, to combat anti-social behaviour, dangerous driving and 'hooning.'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.