A dolphin is back in wide open waters after spending several days over a period of nearly a week frolicking inside the Ramsgate Beach swimming baths.
The dolphin was never trapped, but either couldn't find the way out through open areas of the net, or was was just happy to hang.
On Monday afternoon, divers cut a 25 metre section out of the back of the net and the dolphin decided it was time to leave.
Discussions on what would be the best approach took place between the netting contractor and representatives of marine rescue group ORRCA, National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Department of Primary Industries (Fisheries).
"It was good to see everyone concerned about marine life and working together to achieve a good outcome," said Carl Fallon, of Sea Dragon Diving Co, the contractor to Bayside Council..
"It was a real cool thing to watch the dolphin swim out about 2.30pm."
During the dolphin's visit, Bayside Council issued a warning to swimmers to stay well away to ensure its safety and "so we can all witness this magical moment".
Mr Fallon's team has been working to replace damaged piles and all of the netting in the enclosure following the recent storms.
"About a metre and a half of sand was lost along the foreshore," Mr Fallon said.
"That created a potential entrapment area for marine life, which could come around the sides of the enclosure and enter at the front.
"To address this, on Monday last week (September 12), we removed about 50 metres of the net on either side of the pool and allowed the whole area to be open to the bay. At high tide, it would have been 70 metres.
"The dolphin entered the baths within the next two days either through one of those openings or a little tear in the net.
"On the Wednesday we watched it for about an hour. By late afternoon it was gone but returned the next day (Thursday) and decided to stay around."
Many visitors to the beach were entertained over the weekend.
After the dolphin's departure on Monday, the contractor was clear to remove the remainder of the damaged net and broken piles, which happened today (Tuesday). A higher grade of netting will be installed in coming weeks.
The removal of the old netting involved another sensitive environmental task - saving endangered sea horses, which were living on it.
Mr Fallon said three sea horses and two pipe fish, which are a protected species, were relocated to a secret spot in Botany Bay that was approved by the Department of Primary Industries (Fisheries) officers.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.