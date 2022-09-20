St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dolphin back in wide open waters after spending time in Ramsgate baths

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:45am
the dolphin frolics within the enclosure. Picture Facebook

A dolphin is back in wide open waters after spending several days over a period of nearly a week frolicking inside the Ramsgate Beach swimming baths.

