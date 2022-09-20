A seal made the most of beautiful spring weather at Cronulla today.
The loveable marine mammal was spotted about 10am floating on its back and soaking up the sun 50 metres south of Oak Park and 20 metres from shore.
You would swear it didn't have a care in the world.
Leader photographer Chris Lane came across the seal while following up a tip that a whale and its calf were sheltering in the area.
While Chris found no sign of the whales, the sun loving seal more than made up for it.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
