St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Photos & Video | Laid-back seal enjoys beautiful Spring day at Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 20 2022 - 9:19am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A seal made the most of beautiful spring weather at Cronulla today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.