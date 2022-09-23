Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Stay Healthy HSC

This week nearly 70,000 HSC students in NSW, including around 2500 in the Shire, complete their final week of school - a milestone rightly celebrated with school assemblies, graduations and the like.
This week also starts the final countdown to the 2022 HSC exams.
Celebrations aside, the next few weeks can be a stressful time for students, as well as their family and friends. While it's been a few years since my HSC days, I can still remember my rollercoaster of emotions in the final lead up to my HSC exams - and how lucky I was to have the support of people around me.
If I could offer some advice to the Class of 2022 - while it's important to use this study time wisely, it is just as important to be kind to yourself and prioritise your health and wellbeing. And, if you're having a bad day, feeling overwhelmed or feeling isolated, reaching out and talking to someone is one of the best things you can do.
If you're looking for some tips and tricks to stay healthy and connected, you can find plenty of practical ones on the NSW Government's Stay Healthy HSC hub. The hub includes HSC study techniques, tips from former year 12 students on physical health and wellbeing, ways for students to support each other and 'life after the HSC' options. It also has information on how to access confidential, professional help, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Parents and carers can also play an important role in giving students the confidence, support and stability to cope with the HSC. The Stay Healthy HSC hub also has some great ideas to help parents and carers support their kids during the HSC period.
Finally, to each and every HSC student in the Shire - congratulations on reaching this milestone in your school journey. I hope in many years to come you'll look back on this final chapter of your school life with fondness and many great memories.
I wish you every success, now and in the future.
