Transport for NSW proposes to install extended weekday and new weekend clearways on The Grand Parade Corridor from Kyeemagh to Sans Souci.
In other proposed changes announced on Friday afternoon, timed parking bays will be introduced next to the beach at Brighton-Le-Sands and additional timed parking spaces provided in local roads near businesses.
Teralba Road will be closed and footpath sections widened, providing more outdoor dining, and anti-hoon speed bumps and other measures will be introduced in Bay Street.
The proposed clearways changes are:
WEEKDAYS:
WEEKENDS and PUBLIC HOLIDAYS
The Bay Street changes include:
The Transport for NSW proposal was announced by state MPs Mark Speakman (Cronulla), Eleni Petinos (Miranda) and Mark Coure (Oatley.
An online brochure details the proposal and invites public comment.
The document states: "Transport for NSW proposes to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow on The Grand Parade from Kyeemagh to Sans Souci. Transport also proposes to create new people friendly place amenities across the retail, entertainment and business hubs of Brighton-Le-Sands and Sans Souci.
"The Grand Parade is a key road corridor that moves people and goods across the Sydney Metropolitan area.
"Currently this route carries up to 71,000 vehicles per day and can be heavily congested.
"To improve safety, access and traffic flow, Transport proposes to extend existing clearways to operate on both weekdays and weekends in both directions along The Grand Parade corridor to provide an extra lane for efficient traffic movement.
"Reducing congestion will improve access, connectivity and travel time reliability for all road users.
"Transport proposes to create new people-friendly place improvements across Brighton-Le-Sands and Sans Souci by reallocating road space for wider footpaths, al fresco dining and entertainment.
"Transport for NSW also proposes to introduce anti-hooning measures to combat anti-social driving behaviour on Bay Street. This will improve safety for the local community."
Mr Speakman said, "We've aimed to balance the needs of the local community, public transport customers and motorists in proposing these changes, with new public amenities and offset parking to be created across the corridor".
Mr Coure said, "The changes wouldn't only just benefit the community with traffic flow improvements, but would also help local businesses too.
"While reducing congestion on this road, we will also be reallocating road space for wider footpaths, al fresco dining and entertainment".
Further information and to provide feedback up until October 17: https://caportal.com.au/tfnsw/grandparade
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
