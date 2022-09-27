Peter Depena Reserve was buzzing with athletes keen to break through the ribbon first, alongside fun-loving families on September 11.
It was the annual Beachside Dash at Dolls Point, and when the whistle blew, more than 500 supporters ran in united mission.
The event raised $76,000 for St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation, which will propel the funds directly into assisting talented, home-grown medical researchers to study within their innovative fields.
Fastest female on the 10 kilometre track was Eloise Wellings, clocking just over 32 minutes, and first place for the men's 10 kilometre was Rory Darkins.
In the five kilometre race, Nathan Breen was the first male across the line, and Noni Cooper was the first female.
Cohwyn Cubban-Keelan was first of the males to finish in the two kilometre race, and first female was Lilly Molachino.
The under six age group for two kilometres was taken out by Julian Karamy.
The winning school was Burraneer Bay Public School, where Dash ambassador, Craig Alexander's three children attend.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.