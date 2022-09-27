St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Beachside Dash 2022 success for St George & Sutherland Medical Research Foundation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 27 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Peter Depena Reserve was buzzing with athletes keen to break through the ribbon first, alongside fun-loving families on September 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.