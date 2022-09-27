Kevin Greene to retire from Georges River Council

The former mayor of Georges River Council, Kevin Greene has announced he will retire from the council by the end of the year.
Councillor Greene announced his retirement at last night's council meeting.
Under the voting countback system adopted by the council earlier this year, he will be replaced by Veronica Ficcara.
Councillor Greene made his surprise announcement while speaking to a Notice of Motion put forward by him for a traffic study of the area bounded by Jacques Avenue, Forest Road, Bonds Road and Trafalgar Street, Peakhurst.
"In 2017 I took the decision (to stand for council) because of my concerns with the publicity that had been generated in and around not just the site we refer to tonight but other sites," he said.
"My decision to be a councillor was to try and assist the staff at Georges River Council to thwart the efforts of others and it turned out see me elected as mayor.
"It was my intention to go for only one term of three years. As it turned out the 2020 election was postponed for 12 months so I was in the position of mayor for four years.
"I'd like to think that in that period the council managed to achieve, thanks to the efforts of senior staff and all staff, significant benefits for the community.
"When we reflect back we cannot get away from the efforts of staff recognising that in that time there was also a significant pandemic that impacted on the time and efforts of our senior staff.
"As has now become public there were also efforts, covert and indeed overt, by others to try and undermine the efforts of our staff.
"I decided to stand again because at that stage there were still allegations and I felt the responsibility to continue in the role I had undertaken, particularly to support staff.
"The (former) General Manager (Gail Connolly) not only had to deal with the normal operations of council but also with the impacts and effects of COVID while also confidentially dealing with all the background work that was being undertaken by a statutory organisation.
"Over 40 years I've had the privilege of working with some of the most capable leaders in public service including at State Government level.
"None of these people were any better in their work than the former General Manager of this council and the leadership she provided.
"Without the leadership of the General Manger this council would not have been able to operate as effectively or as efficiently."
Councillor Greene was the State MP for Georges River from 1999 to 2007 and State MP for Oatley from 2007 to 2011 and served as the Minister for Sport and Recreation, and Minister for Gaming and Racing.
He was elected Georges River Council in September 2017 on the Labor ticket for Peakhurst Ward which secured 42 per cent of the first preference vote. He was elected unopposed as the inaugural mayor of Georges River Council.
Councillor Greene's resignation follows that of Councilor Warren Tegg last month.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
