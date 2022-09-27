Bundles of new toys ready to be unwrapped by children in need were collected by kids from St George Montessori this month.
Its community toy drive for Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation was clearly a big success.
The Early Learning Centre has hosted the annual toy drive for several years but this was the first time it held it since COVID-19.
Sick children under the age of six will benefit from a brighter Christmas, thanks to all the kind donations made by families of children who attend St George Montessori.
"This year, we were blown away with the sheer generosity and kindness of the St George community," director Ed Nada said. "Our families and community really went above and beyond. Hundreds of brand new toys have been donated.
"St George Montessori is a family run and community focused company and we wanted to help make a difference to those kids that need a smile the most.
"Our centres cater for children aged between six weeks and six years old, so we wanted to aim the toy drive at this age bracket so the children attending our centres learn the power of generosity and community spirit."
St George Montessori partnered with fellow St George business, Bonds Couriers, who delivered the toys to Westmead Children's Hospital.
