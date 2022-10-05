St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New type 1 diabetes pilot screen test launched for babies at St George Hospital

By Eva Kolimar
Kirstine Bell, from the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre, led the development of a pilot program at St George Hospital to screen newborns for type 1 diabetes. Dr Bell recently gave birth at the hospital to her son Harry, who was the first baby to have the test done. Picture supplied

One of the first newborn screening pilot programs for type 1 diabetes has been launched at St George Hospital.

