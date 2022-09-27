After all, who wouldn't enjoy the sly sideways glance of a kookaburra in the afternoon when you're enjoying a sneaky beer, or the gregarious antics of rainbow lorikeets that will make you chuckle as they perform acrobatics in the trees, or the genuine sense of complete wonder on your children or grandchildren's faces when they catch their first glimpse of a ringtail possum in the branches with a special torch you buy them just for that.