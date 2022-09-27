Rachel Melrose shares the wonder she feels in the native species, who inhabit the bushland of her Cronulla home.
I would like to inspire other people in the shire to do what we have done - make our property a home to some of our local and amazing native species.
My family have been living in south Cronulla for four generations. In this time we have seen it change in many ways.
Having recently moved back to raise my children amongst family and friends, I have been really happy to see so much of the local environment protected; namely the iconic Angophora street trees as well as the native bushland along sections of the esplanade.
When I was about 10 years old, around 1995 or thereabouts, we planted a Port-Jackson fig, a Banksia integrifolia, and a Tuckeroo tree next to my parents Boatshed.
I remember how small they looked and the disbelief I felt in them one day becoming "tall trees that will shade us" as my dad described.
Until then the lawn next to the Boatshed was just grass, with a coral tree that constantly provided large thorns for our feet.
I look back and thank my parents for having the initiative to cut it down and replace it with local native tree species.
Up on the cliff level above, a beautiful sandstone cave, we planted more banksia, paperbark, and a Tristania laurina (water gum) as well as putting in a frog pond.
I am now 37 and have two young lads aged 3 and 4. We have moved back to the family home and are raising the kids as a larger family; with many local friends helping out and we are really happy to be back in such a nice community.
Wonderfully, the trees are all mature and we are absolutely delighted to encounter on a daily basis the following animals: rainbow lorikeets, galahs, sulphur-created cockatoos, kookaburras, butcher birds, blue-tongued lizards, ringtail possums, wattle birds, native bees, and many more.
We recently discovered a dead ringtail possum next to the fence where a large, perhaps 100 year old, angophora tree was cut down to build a new house. While this is often required to build a family home, it really can be sad when it has been habitat for local species.
Whether it was loss of habitat, or a cat, or just natural causes, these animals need trees and habitat to ensure their survival. It would be wonderful if more people could consider this and if cutting down a tree in a place where it impedes development, consider re-planting local natives elsewhere on the property.
After all, who wouldn't enjoy the sly sideways glance of a kookaburra in the afternoon when you're enjoying a sneaky beer, or the gregarious antics of rainbow lorikeets that will make you chuckle as they perform acrobatics in the trees, or the genuine sense of complete wonder on your children or grandchildren's faces when they catch their first glimpse of a ringtail possum in the branches with a special torch you buy them just for that.
After we found the dead ringtail, the boys and I set out to build new nests using twin hanging baskets from Bunnings by wrapping them in paperbark. The metal frame ensures larger marsupials (such as brush tails) cannot use them, and we cut a small hole as the opening.
Last night we observed a beautiful ring tail possum using the nest. (photo below).
To top off the night of spotlighting, we also found numerous Grey-headed Flying-fox (threatened species) feeding on the ripe figs in the tree I planted with my parents in 1995 - now towering over the Boatshed and providing an amazing canopy of food for these remarkable creatures.
They are so cheeky and fun if you get to know them.
Check out this funny photo of one hanging off our tree as it teased the boys with its amazing calls (photo below).
In a nearby large banksia, another one called out to us. We were absolutely humbled, and so incredibly happy to share the evening with them (photo below).
The boys kept looking at me and said I looked so happy and excited. It was an infectious moment where we all, including the animals, were happy.
What a privilege that they chose our property to have their 'all you can eat' party.
