Popular Italian family-owned restaurant chain Criniti's has swung opens its doors at Brighton-Le-Sands, marked by a celebratory event to welcome the eatery to the beachside suburb.
Launching in time for the school holidays, the restaurant arrives on the back of its recent Parramatta revival.
The Italian chain carries the slogan, 'When you're here, you're family', and it's ready to serve the hungry folk of St George.
This marks the chain's eighth opening, alongside other sites including Castle Hill, Wetherill Park and Darling Harbour.
The award-winning business was originally established in 2003 by husband and wife team, Frank and Rima Criniti. At 23 years of age at the time, they were driven by a passion for fine quality food.
There on the main strip, The Grand Parade, the restaurant features two-level rooftop dining with waterfront views. A classic Italian cuisine will be on offer for diners.
The menus combine traditional Southern Italian and contemporary Australian cuisine. With its 300 items and iconic list of pizzas, pastas, gelatos, and famous dessert pizzas, this is its latest offering to the Brighton-Le-Sands hospitality scene.
There is an extensive kids' menu complete with Penne Napoli, pizzas and classic contemporary favourites. Criniti's is also home to kids' pizza making parties.
NRL greats Beau Ryan, Aaron Woods, Dale Finucane, Paul Gallan, Willy Mason, Trent Hodgkinson, Josh Mansour and Wendell Sailor were there on the evening of the launch, also attended by a collection of Sydney's foodie influencers.
Head of Marketing, Francisco Porragas, says it's an exciting venture.
"The hard work and commitment to make Criniti's a place for everyone here in Brighton-Le-Sands will be evident in our intricate fit-out and vibe that we are creating," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
