Residents oppose rezoning proposal for 63 flats on Sylvanvale site at Kareela

By Murray Trembath
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:25am
Residents and Cr Hassan Awada (front right) discuss the Planning Proposal. Picture by John Veage

Residents are calling for Sylvanvale Foundation to give back its Kareela headquarters to the community instead of proceeding with plans to have the site rezoned for 63 flats.

