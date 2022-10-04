Residents are calling for Sylvanvale Foundation to give back its Kareela headquarters to the community instead of proceeding with plans to have the site rezoned for 63 flats.
The disability services provider set out two years ago to have the site at 147 Garnet Road rezoned for townhouses, but has since changed tack with a Planning Proposal for flats in five buildings up to 16 metres high.
Public feedback has been sought.
On Saturday September 24, a group of residents, along with Cr Hassan Awada, met to discuss the proposal.
Speaking later on behalf of the group, convenor David Martin said Sylvanvale was gifted the Crown Land site.
"Sylvanvale is now well funded by the NDIS, so why shouldn't they gift the land back to the community for passive use in the existing buildings and allow a green corridor from the soccer fields, the Kareela Creek greenspace development, Joseph Banks Native Plants Reserve and the golf course," he said.
"The site is steep, rocky, and well away from transport and shopping centres, with the entry down a steep hill, so not very suitable for downsizing for older people."
Mr Martin said the proposed development would set a rezoning precedent and totally change the surrounding area by creating significant traffic and parking problems.
"The property is located in a High Fire Risk Zone, and adjoins the Joseph Banks Native Plants Reserve, which has experienced one wildfire, which threatened houses in Manooka Place in 1972 and during hazard reduction burns in 2015/16, both of which got out of control.
"In an emergency, how do you evacuate quickly and orderly 80 young children from Mikarie Day Care Centre, the residents of the 55 plus existing residences and about 200 people from the proposed development?
"They will have to use Garnet Road - the only way in and out.
"Residents of this development would be living next to a protected Flying Fox Camp. The numbers are low at present but have been over 2000 previously. The noise and stench from the colony would be unbearable."
Sylvanvale Foundation said in a statement it had a proud record of over 75 years as a charitable organisation providing services and accommodation for people with a disability.
"There is a high demand for good quality accommodation for people with a disability in Sutherland Shire, which Sylvanvale Foundation wants to address as best we can," the statement said.
"The Garnet Road site is not optimal for accommodation for people with a disability.
"To meet the increasing demand for disability housing, Sylvanvale Foundation has applied to rezone the land and intends to use the proceeds of any future sale of the land to build further specialist disability accommodation in Sutherland Shire similar to its recently completed properties in Bangor.
"This would also require the relocation of the current Head Office to a more suitable non-residential location.
"The Mikarie Child Care facility will continue to provide high quality integrated childcare services on the Garnet Road site.
"As is required with any such proposals, Sylvanvale Foundation first undertook community consultation in 2020, and this continues, with feedback able to be submitted to Sutherland Shire Council until Monday October 17.
"Sylvanvale will continue to work with surrounding residents, council, and other key stakeholders in regard to the rezoning in a manner to ensure we deliver an outcome that best meets the needs of the community and those that rely on our services."
The Planning Proposal says the flats will be located within the footprint of the existing buildings and parking areas.
"A townhouse development on this site would affect a larger area of the site, meaning that more trees and natural vegetation would be removed," the document says.
"The site is not well suited to development for single dwellings. The steep slopes, easements and buffers required to manage bushfire and flood risks would not leave adequate space for homes. It would also be more difficult to preserve the existing vegetation if it was divided up into privately managed backyards.
"In contrast the impacts of residential flat development can be contained within the existing disturbed and built area of the site. This allows 50 per cent of the site to be retained as natural vegetation and landscaping to better preserve the environmental qualities of the site.
"Residential flats will be permitted at up to 16 metres in height. Any other development on the site is restricted to 8.5 metres.
"Residential flats will be permitted to have a floor space ratio of 0.7:1. Any other development on the site will be limited to 0.55:1
"All development on the site will be required to retain 50 per cent of the site's area for deep soil landscaping."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
