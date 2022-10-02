St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Old oyster farm buildings on Woolooware Bay to be replaced by new aquaculture facilities and possible cafe

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:04am, first published October 2 2022 - 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The oyster farming site on Woolooware Bay, to the east of the Sharks development. Picture supplied

The state government is moving to demolish old, over-water oyster farm buildings at Woolooware Bay and build new aquaculture facilities and possibly one or more cafes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.