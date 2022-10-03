Dally M winner Nicho Hynes is a lot more than a great footballer.
The string of awards picked up by the Cronulla Sharks playmaker in the last week acknowledge his skills on the field and his work off the field advocating for mental health and engaging in a range of community projects.
Hynes was awarded the Provan-Summons Spirit of the Game Award, which recognises heartening on-field acts of sportsmanship, courage and respect for his post-match interview following the passing of former Sharks star and Cowboys coach Paul Green.
"There's an R U OK Day every year and I think it's coming up pretty soon, but I think we need an 'R U OK' day every single day of the year," said Hynes, who has made no secret of his personal struggles.
"We need to think about it a bit more and spread the message of mental health. It's such an important thing at the moment."
Among awards given to Hynes at the club's end of season presentation was the Sharks Have Heart Community award for selfless work in participating in a range of community initiatives.
His community work also led to him being named a finalist for the NRL's Ken Stephen Medal - Man of the Year, which is given to a player who does exceptional work in this area.
This award, which was presented on Grand Final day, went to Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker.
The Sharks' nomination letter for Hynes said, "Nicho has consistently volunteered his own time to community service which includes charity work, junior rugby league engagement and community support as part of his regular club commitments.
"Nicho embraces the fact that community engagement is an important part of his role as an NRL player.
"He understands the power of utilising his profile to create social impact and cherishes the fact that he has the ability to lift the spirits of individuals who are facing adversity.
"Due to his high profile and popularity, Nicho is amongst the Cronulla Sharks' most frequently requested players, he takes that responsibility in his stride. He is always grateful for the opportunity to enhance the lives of others. He often says it's the smiles of others that make him a happy man."
The club said Hynes "loves spending time with children and young people within the Sharks Have Heart community programs".
"He gives back to grassroots at junior league clinics by eagerly jumping into drills and taking the lead in coaching at stations," the nomination said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
