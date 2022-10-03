Updated
Sutherland Shire families have saved nearly $750,000 on learn-to-swim lessons during the first year of the state government's First Lap voucher program.
A total of 7491 vouchers for $100 have been redeemed at shire swim schools - the third highest number in the state behind the Central Coast and Blacktown council areas.
The figures were released to encourage families to take advantage of the second $100 voucher, which became available on July 1. Children aged three to six are eligible.
Paul Rigg, the owner of Starting Blocks Swim school at Miranda, said they had so far taken about 500 vouchers
Mr Rigg said it was "a very simple process, which has worked well".
"In this area, most parents would probably get their children taught to swim anyway, but it will provide extra lessons or free up money to spend on their kids' other needs.
"There would be other areas where the scheme would be of enormous benefit."
Premier Dominic Perrottet said more than 180,000 vouchers were redeemed in the first year of the program, giving children vital water safety and survival skills.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said, with summer just around the corner, this was the perfect time for families of pre-schoolers to download their learn to swim voucher.
Vouchers can be accessed from Service NSW and redeemed with registered providers.
More information is available on the Service NSW website.
