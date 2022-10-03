St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

A special place to remember loved ones

By Jim Gainsford
October 3 2022 - 6:00am
Ilknur Bayari found that Bayside does not have a policy regarding memorial garden seats when one of her friends made enquiries about donating a garden memorial seat after the death of her only sister.

Bayside Council will look at the feasibility of introducing a scheme to allow donated memorial garden seats in the local government area.

