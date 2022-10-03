A special place to remember loved ones

Bayside Council will look at the feasibility of introducing a scheme to allow donated memorial garden seats in the local government area.
St George resident Ilknur Bayari found that Bayside does not have a policy regarding memorial garden seats when one of her friends made enquiries about donating a garden memorial seat after the death of her only sister.
"Her sister was also a friend of mine," Ms Bayari told Bayside Council last week.
"She was a retired school teacher who lived in the local government area for a long time and continued her community service as a volunteer literacy teacher after her retirement.
"She was also my swimming buddy. We spent many hours swimming together in the old Bexley Pool and we both joined the community campaign to support the rebuilding of the pool now known as Angelo Anestis Aquatic centre.
"When my friend sadly passed away in May 2017, her sister, also the executor of her will, expressed a wish to donate a memorial seat in her memory.
"She then discovered that the former Rockdale Council did not have a policy for such memorial garden seats. I still remember her disappointment."
Ms Bayari said other local councils in Sydney such as the Northern Beaches Council have memorial benches.
"The beautiful walk from Manly beach to Shelly beach is full of memorial garden seats. All the seats placed in that walk including the seats at Shelly beach are in fact memorial garden seats.
"I sincerely hope that the Bayside Council will make a decision to explore the possibility of introducing a scheme to satisfy the requests of residents who have lost loved ones and wish to donate a garden memorial seat in their memory," she said.
Councillor Mark Hanna submitted a Notice of Motion at the September 28 council meeting asking council to explore the possibility of introducing a scheme to allow donated memorial garden seats.
"Over the years, residents have indicated a desire to donate seating and other items to commemorate the passing of loved ones and for other reasons," Cr Hanna said.
"As Council does not have a policy in place to react to these approaches, they have not been actioned, causing a degree of disappointment amongst those seeking to donate garden seats and the like.
"The Notice of Motion seeks to explore the possibility of introducing a scheme that will not only satisfy those seeking to donate, but provide the community with additional assets at no cost, and, importantly, with an allowance to cover future maintenance and eventual replacement," he said.
