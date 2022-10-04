Win for councils as government scraps developer contribution reforms

Bayside Council has received official confirmation that the NSW Government has abandoned its contentious developer contribution reforms following a concerted campaign by local councils.
The NSW Government's proposed Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Infrastructure Contributions) Bill 2021 would have diverted developer contributions into a Treasury-controlled fund, and away from local councils.
Bayside Council, together with other local councils, campaigned against these changes that would have financially crippled councils and left them unable to fund local infrastructure including, roads,libraries, sports fields, and playgrounds.
In September last year, 23 Sydney councils including Bayside and Sutherland Shire published an open letter urging the Government to withdraw the bill.
Bayside Council submitted that by reducing the infrastructure contributions for developers and a redirection of this funding source through a rates increase, would shift the cost of infrastructure from the developer to the existing community
One councillor said the proposed changes would rip-off ratepayers.
"This proposal would have seen Bayside Council short-changed $140 million in contributions over the next 15 years if these changes had come into effect,"Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"Bayside Council has always maintained that developer contributions must be spent where they are raised to ensure new developments are accompanied by appropriate investment in the local area," she said.
"In the lead up to the next State election, I urge Council to remain vigilant, to ensure this scheme is not revisited at a future date by any political party."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
