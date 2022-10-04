St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Win for councils as government scraps developer contribution reforms

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:18am, first published 3:32am
The NSW Government's proposed Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Infrastructure Contributions) Bill 2021 would have diverted developer contributions into a Treasury-controlled fund, and away from local councils.

Bayside Council has received official confirmation that the NSW Government has abandoned its contentious developer contribution reforms following a concerted campaign by local councils.

