An opportunity has arisen to create a much-needed park at the northern end of the Caringbah shopping strip.
Subject to successful negotiations, Sutherland Shire Council will own three adjoining properties diagonally opposite the Meriton building in Willarong Road, near the intersection of Kingsway.
A council staff report said "this represents a strategic opportunity to create a 2213 square metre site" for public open space.
The report said the owner of 157 Willarong Road had approached the council to ascertain its interest in acquiring the property.
"The site adjoins an amalgamated site comprising council's Willarong Road car park and a site recently acquired by council (155 Willarong Road)," the report said.
"Acquisition of the property would contribute to the objectives of the Caringbah Centre Plan, currently being developed, enabling the creation of new open space in proximity to the Caringbah Commercial precinct.
"The purchase is able to be funded from developer contributions, which will subsequently be reimbursed by future Caringbah Growth Precinct development contributions.
"An independent market valuation has been obtained, providing Council with an indicative value range for the subject property.
"This will inform Council officers in negotiating a purchase price for the property."
The recommendation that the site be purchased subject to suitable terms and conditions will be discussed by councillors at meetings in October.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
