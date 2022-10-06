Call to unlock government land in Hurstville for open public space

The critical lack of open space in Hurstville has prompted a call to open up government controlled land for public use.
Georges River Council will prepare a report on the government controlled public land, including that used by Transport for NSW in Hurstville, that could be transferred to the care and control of the council for use as green open space.
Councillor Nancy Liu submitted a Notice of Motion at the September 26 council meeting calling for the report.
"This would look at land under the control of the state government including the extensive land holdings of Transport for NSW along Forest Road that could be converted to a linear park," Councillor Liu said.
The report would look at an advocacy program to gain the support of both the state government and the opposition in the lead up to the March 23 state election for the delivery of open space through the transfer of land to council for open space.
"There could be a process where Transport for NSW could provide linear parks for public use along the train line at Hurstville similar to the one along the M5 corridor at Beverly Hills," Cr Liu said.
Cr Sam Elmir said it would be a great way to start the process of greening up and creating more public open spaces within our dense urban town centres.
"By doing this we can achieve greater active and passive recreation green corridors which all help achieve a more green walkable and vibrant centre," he said.
"The benefits are endless but most importantly we can reduce the impacts of our dense and often hotter town centres and have the added benefit of increasing their economic vibrancy because we are providing areas for more people to enjoy and spend more time in them."
Cr Colleen Symington supported the Motion.
"I wholeheartedly support this if it leads to gaining genuine green open space in Hurstville ward," she said.
The council's Acting General Manager, Sue Weatherley said there is an opportunity to address a deficit in open space in the Hurstville Ward by looking at what public land is available and including some of the land that may be controlled by government, particularly by TfNSW in and around Hurstville.
"It seems a bit of a waste that the community does not have access to public land," she said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.