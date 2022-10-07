Sydney man arrested over Optus breach scam

A Sydney man faces up to 10 years behind bars after being charged with trying to blackmail Optus customers caught up in the data breach.
Australian Federal Police allege the 19-year-old got customer records from the breach and texted 93 people demanding they hand over $2000 or he would use their data for other crimes.
The Rockdale man is charged with using a telecommunication network with the intent to blackmail, and dealing with identification information in an illegal manner.
Police allege the man began his scam last week and continued until he was arrested on Thursday morning, where officers seized a phone linked to the text messages.
No money has been transferred as a result of the scam.
"We understand how worried some members of the community are," AFP Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said.
"I want to give the community reassurance the AFP and our partners are working around the clock to help protect your personal information."
The man will face Sydney Central Local Court at a later date and faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.
"The warning is clear - do not test the capability or dedication of law enforcement," Ms Gough said.
"Just because there has been one arrest does not mean there won't be more."
Australian Associated Press
