School teacher, swim coach and former world champion triathlete Mick Maroney seeks Labor Party preselection for Heathcote

Updated October 7 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 10:10pm
Mick Maroney is seeking Labor Party preselection for the seat of Heathcote. Picture supplied

Well-known high school teacher, swimming coach and former world champion triathlete Mick Maroney is seeking to be the Labor Party candidate for Heathcote at the March 2023 state election.

