Well-known high school teacher, swimming coach and former world champion triathlete Mick Maroney is seeking to be the Labor Party candidate for Heathcote at the March 2023 state election.
Dr Maroney - he has a doctorate in education and is also an OAM recipient - is vying for preselection with Maryanne Stuart, who was represented the party at the last two elections, won by Liberal Lee Evans.
Heathcote is a must-win seat for Labor if it is to form government and an electoral redistribution has strengthened its chances.
The five per cent margin Mr Evans enjoyed after the 2019 election has gone, and the seat has become notionally Labor by a 1.7 margin per cent.
Dr Maroney has lived in Engadine for the last 20 years and he and his wife Justine have five children.
He is a senior teacher at Aquinas College, Menai and lectures at Notre Dame University.
A former Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the teams event and World Champion triathlete and member of the well-known Maroney swimming family, he has coached swimming at Engadine Leisure Centre for many years.
In a pitch to preselectors, he said, "I believe I could make a real difference in Heathcote".
"My life thus far has embodied the Labor values of equality, democracy, liberty and social cooperation," he wrote.
"I am a proud local and have a genuine love and long association with the area and know what is needed to allow the area to reach its full potential."
"I believe I am an ideal candidate that people in Heathcote could identify with, respect, and cast their vote for."
Dr Maroney started his working life as a police officer, moved into professional sport and then served as a firefighter for 12 years.
He studied on weekends and at night for a degree in education and moved into secondary teaching, later completing his doctorate.
He has been involved in a range of community works and charity fundraising.
In 2018, he led a successful campaign against council plans to close Engadine Leisure Centre during winter months.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
