At the end of the first lockdown, most of us tentatively went back to the program. Others did not, too cautious about exposure to this new pandemic that seemed such a threat to people over 65. We were introduced to a variety of other classes to augment the gym: Tai Chi, Yoga, Pilates, Dance Moves, Barre, Boxing and Circuit classes. The Gymea Community Hall suddenly became transformed into a Health Club! The local cafes were literally being kept afloat by the before and after class coffee groups. We were stimulating the local economy as well as our own ageing bodies that suddenly felt so much more alive, flexible, stronger and pain free. At the end of the program, we were each individually reassessed by Brent who gleefully reported that each participant had improved significantly in each parameter measured! The astounding results helped secure further funding and now Jenny and Kalpna are managing Group 5.