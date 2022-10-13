St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Exclusive

St Ursula's College Kingsgrove offers International Baccalaureate Diploma

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Ursula's College Kingsgrove will offer the International Baccalaureate, an alternative to the HSC, from next year. Picture supplied

St Ursula's College Kingsgrove will offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) from next year, making it the first systemic Catholic school in Sydney to offer the diploma program to students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.