St Ursula's College Kingsgrove will offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) from next year, making it the first systemic Catholic school in Sydney to offer the diploma program to students.
From 2023, students at the all girls' high school will have the option of completing the IB or the HSC, giving them the opportunity to choose a pathway to university that best suits their strengths and interests.
An alternative to the HSC, the IB delivers a globally recognised educational qualification. It focuses on critical and analytical thinking, independent learning, and is geared towards university preparation.
St Ursula's Principal, Mary Leask, says it's a proud moment.
"The IB's commitment to high quality, challenging, international education is closely tied to the philosophy we have at St Ursula's," Mrs Leask said. "We believe our students are well poised to undertake this internationally recognised qualification."
She said it was also important to give students the choice of pursuing either the IB or the HSC in their senior years.
"Experience at other schools shows that choice is important to students - they feel empowered and in control of their futures," she said.
Director of Education and Research at Sydney Catholic Schools, Kate O'Brien, says the IB represents a fantastic addition to the St Ursula's community.
"This is an exciting offering for our students," Dr O'Brien said. "At Sydney Catholic Schools, one of our priorities is to build each student's capacity to continuously reason reflectively, logically and critically. The International Baccalaureate will provide students with an alternative, engaging learning experience during their senior years that will help them prepare for life after school."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.