St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New board game Racing Ogres could help dramatically change life of eight-year-old Isaac

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Dodds and godfather and board game developer Matt Humphreys. Picture by John Veage

A new family fun board game called Racing Ogres could help provide a medical alert assistance dog for a young Engadine boy with a rare metabolic condition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.