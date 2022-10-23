St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Watch

Sutherland Shire skateboarding dog Giotto has got the moves at Kurnell

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 23 2022 - 7:27am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Giotto the Aussie Bulldog rolls into action at Kurnell. Picture supplied

And you thought your weekend was fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.