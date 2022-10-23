And you thought your weekend was fun.
Sutherland Shire's newest skateboarder on the scene might be putting his pup pals to shame with his latest tricks.
Australian Bulldog, Giotto, has been spotted putting his best paws forward at a Kurnell carpark.
Giotto showed he had all the right moves, rolling on his skateboard next to the skate park on Captain Cook Drive.
The talented pooch not only held his balance without trouble, he cleverly pushed himself along with one of his back paws to gain some speed.
Aussie Bulldogs are known to be an active, confident and intelligent breed that aims to please, and responds well to training. But Giotta, who is fours years old, was never actually taught how to ride a skateboard.
His owners, Greg and Daniela Denaro, of Kurnell, said he picked up the skill himself.
"When he was about three months old we took him for his first walk, and he showed interest in other kids skateboarding past," Mr Denaro said.
"We bought a $25 skateboard from Kmart and he kept jumping on it. Then he started riding it almost immediately. Now he's nuts about it."
Mr Denaro custom-builds boards for Giotto, who tests them out most afternoons.
"I made it so it's the right width for his shoulders," he said. "He's improving every day. He'll need a new one soon, he's chewed it to bits."
Giotto's antics also attract quite a crowd. "He loves it when other kids skate around. He gets carried away and goes quick. I can't keep up," Mr Denaro said.
"He loves attention, especially from the ladies. He's extremely friendly. When the skaters come down, it's party time."
