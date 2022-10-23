St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rockdale City Suns on top

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:02am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The unstoppable and 2022 unbeaten Rockdale City Suns U12 Girls shone brightly on Sunday and celebrated their Champions of Champions season success.

The Rockdale City Suns under 12 year old girls have now achieved something no one else has been able to, winning every tournament they could in 2022 and filling their bulging trophy cabinet .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.