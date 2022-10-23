The Rockdale City Suns under 12 year old girls have now achieved something no one else has been able to, winning every tournament they could in 2022 and filling their bulging trophy cabinet .
The giant killing and record breaking team sealed their year winning the 'Champion of Champions' tournament on Sunday with a tight 1-0 win over Terrigal United.
A relieved coach George Kokalevski said "It was never in doubt", although Terrigal kept coming at them until the final whistle.
The Suns started brightly with the first chance when Leahana Kotevski tested the keeper and they were rewarded for their dominance with a Genevieve Estmore goal just before half-time.
The Rockdale girls were not content to sit on their single goal lead and pushed forward looking to seal the game with a Isabella Prentoski last strike being saved by the Terrigal keeper.
The team of Harriet Galbraith, Kayla Kokalevska, Paige Limberis, Giselle Daehn Conte, Zara Bozinovski, Leahana Kotevski, Milla Kokalevska, Angelina Antonopoulos, Mila Peardon, Isabella Prentoski,Genevieve Estmore, Sophie Spasevski and Ava Ajjaka will now have to defend their 2022 success's which will be an almost impossible task.
The Rockdale girls have this year won the pre season Proctor Cup in Bathurst,the huge Kanga Cup in Canberra,they were undefeated in the Minor Premiership in the St George Association competition before finally winning the Grand Final 3-0 against Lugarno.
They are now also the NSW Champion of Champions.
The 52nd Football NSW's Champion of Champions finals were played at Valentine Sports Park on Sunday October 23 with nineteen entertaining matches that rocked the state governing body's headquarters.
The 'Home' of Football in NSW played host to grassroots football's most prestigious tournament as teams from all over NSW wowed spectators in what was a wonderful day for the round ball game.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the 2022 Champion of Champions instalment was alive and well with the Hurstville City Minotaurs also taking home the Champions trophy with a 2-1 defeat of the Dunbar Rovers.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
