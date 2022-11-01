St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Updated | Jensens at Kareela exceeds highest hopes by raising $115,000 for National Breast Cancer Foundation

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Dreves (left), Eilish Nash, Brooke Jensen, Associate Professor Cleola Anderiesz, Nicholas Haywood, Michelle Bevan and Andrew Bevan at the Melbourne Cup luncheon at Jensens at Kareela. Picture by Chris Lane

Update

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.