Update
Everyone was a winner at the Melbourne Cup luncheon held at Jensens at Kareela restaurant.
Together with many other patrons and supporters, they raised $115,000 in just one month for breast cancer research.
A large proportion of the funds that were raised came from a simple $5 raffle.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation was so impressed that chief executive, Associate Professor Cleola Anderiesz, attended the luncheon where the raffle was drawn.
The amount raised was well in excess of the sum restaurant owners Carl and Brooke Jensen expected when they launched the Eat. Drink. Wear Pink fundraiser for October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The couple were delighted to reach $80,000 last week, but were still pushing for $100,000 - and they made even more than that.
Earlier
A $5 raffle has played a big part in Jensens at Kareela restaurant raising $80,000 in a month for breast cancer research.
Owners Carl and Brooke Jensen are aiming to reach $100,000 by Melbourne Cup Day, when the raffle will be drawn.
The restaurant has been running an Eat. Drink. Wear Pink fundraiser during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
All proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Diners are encouraged to wear pink, the lighting is pink and there is a special menu with pink eats and drinks.
The $5 raffle has raised an astounding $60,000 of the $80,000 to date, and Brooke Jensen believes it is due to the power of social media and ease of buying tickets online.
First prize is Nicholas Haywood Jewellery - an 18ct Rose & White Gold 9.60ct Pink Emerald Cut Morganite surrounded with a Halo of White Diamonds, independently valued at $15,500.
Second prize is "an evening of indulgence" for 20 people in Jensens' private dining room and third prize is a Wolfgang Muse limited edition couture luxurious shell pink shimmer tulle.
Jensens is calling on businesses to jump on board with tax deductible donations to help reach the $100,000 target.
The owner of Kareela Village Jonathan Dan has lead the way with a $20,000 donation.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
