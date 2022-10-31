New signs needed to give jet skiers a spray

Bayside Council will request NSW Maritime install signs along Lady Robinsons Beach explaining the laws jet ski riders must abide by and how the public can report illegal jet ski activity.
The request was outlined in a Notice of Motion submitted by Councillor Heidi Lee Douglas at the October 26 Bayside Council meeting and was unanimously supported by councillors.
"This is about creating a safe place for our community over summer," Councillor Douglas said.
"I'm not against jet skis. We have this amazing water space for them but let's not have them so close to shore.
"This is a cautionary measure to prevent some of the really difficult conflicts that the community has experienced over the last few years where we've had jet ski riders coming too close to the shore, hurting dolphins, doing donuts and all sorts of dangerous activities,
"A little bit if public education would go a long way to make everybody feel safer, know the rules about what jet skis can and cannot do, and how to report those breaches."
During the last two-and-a-half years of COVID-19 jet skis have had a significant increase in popularity in Sydney and on Bayside beaches, as have other personal watercraft like standup paddle boards and kayaks.
"To ensure safety on our waters for multiple users, it is vital jet ski riders abide by the law. This also ensures the recreational enjoyment of our beaches for the wider community," Cr Douglas said in a statement supporting her Notice of Motion.
"Botany Bay attracts many jet ski users because it is a large body of water, with limited waves and multiple access points, especially as jet skis are banned on Sydney Harbour and on the Parramatta and Lane Cove Rivers.
"Jet ski riders have negatively impacted other beach users on our local beaches, through illegal behaviour, especially by riding too close to shore amid swimmers, and performing illegal manoeuvres.
"They have also been seen to ride too close to dolphins, circling them at high speed. This is both dangerous and illegal.
"Dangerous jet ski behaviour also creates life threatening risks to kite surfing, which is popular at Monterey. Noise levels of jet ski riders riding too fast and too close to the shore are also a problem, as the high decibel levels disturb the tranquillity of beachgoers and nearby residents."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
