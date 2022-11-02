St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Burraneer Bay Public School wins Beachside Dash 2022 trophy presented by St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation

By Eva Kolimar
November 2 2022 - 9:20pm
St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation Chief Executive, Pam Brown and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman present the trophy to pupils at Burraneer Bay Public School for their winning efforts in the Beachside Dash. Picture supplied

Burraneer Bay Public School proudly accepted its winning trophy after it placed first as the school to cross the finish line as a team, in the 2022 Beachside Dash.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

