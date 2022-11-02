Burraneer Bay Public School proudly accepted its winning trophy after it placed first as the school to cross the finish line as a team, in the 2022 Beachside Dash.
The school won the event's School Cup Challenge as part of the annual community fun run that raised money for St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation in September.
As part of its prize, the school also secured a behind the scenes tour of Sydney Airport for a group of 60 students.
"It is the second time that we have held the School Cup Challenge and it is wonderful to see the keen students from Burraneer Bay Public School take the trophy after months of practice," foundation chief executive, Pam Brown said.
"We had 228 students enter the dash this year; 17 from Burraneer Bay Public School. Overall we raised $76,000 for medical research which surpassed our expectations."
Burraneer Bay Public School P&C President Craig Bulmer said students trained hard, made easier by the resurfaced oval at the school that was upgraded by the NSW Government last year.
"The oval improvements have made it much safer for the students," he said. "Even in wet weather the excellent drainage means we can use it as soon as the rain clears and all classes have access to it throughout the week."
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman was also there to congratulate pupils.
"The Burraneer Bay students have shown excellent commitment to their Monday morning run club and I congratulate them representing their school so well and contributing to such a great community event," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.