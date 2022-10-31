Sutherland Shire Council will urge Sydney Water to reconsider its proposed plans for a housing subdivision on a wildlife corridor at Woronora Heights.
The council, at its meeting on Monday night, supported a mayoral minute by Cr Carmelo Pesce, who will write to the authority asking that the action be taken "to preserve wildlife and koala habitat that passes through the proposed subdivision".
The motion was supported by all councillors with the exception of Cr Kent Johns, who declared a conflict of interest.
Following the motion, the Woronora Heights and Engadine Wildlife Corridor Preservation Group wrote to Cr Pesce thanking him and the other councillors for their support.
Cr Pesce said shire residents valued the natural bushlands and biodiversity including koala and other wildlife corridors that protect and sustain habitats.
"Council has commenced preparation for a Shire wide Koala Management Plan and held a Sutherland Koala Workshop in July 2022 to discuss protection and connectivity of habitat and corridors, koala safety, land clearing, monitoring, education and rehabilitation," he said.
"From this workshop, the Sutherland Koala Steering Committee, comprising representatives from NSW Department of Planning and Environment's Koala Strategy Team, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, Rural Fire Service, Transport for NSW, Water NSW, Department of Defence Holsworthy, Gandangara Aboriginal Land Council, was formed to provide strategic direction of koala conservation with a focus on ensuring that southern Sydney, including Sutherland. is home to a healthy, thriving koala population in 100 years' time."
Cr Pesce said Sydney Water Corporation, which owned land at 22 Bundanoon Road, Woronora Heights, had lodged a Crown development application for a three residential lot subdivision.
"The land is partly zoned C4 Environmental Living and partly C2 Environmental Conservation," he said.
"The site is significantly constrained by terrain, natural rock features, biodiversity and trees (Greenweb) and is highly bush fire prone.
"Local residents have observed koalas at Engadine West in the wildlife corridor that passes through the Sydney Water Corporation site since 2020 and have voiced their concern that Sydney Water's development application at this location will disturb one of the most significant wildlife corridors in the Sydney Basin.
"Local residents have been actively advocating for Sydney Water to reconsider.
"I ask for your support in writing to Sydney Water urging them to reconsider their proposal for further subdivision of the land at 22 Bundanoon Road, Woronora Heights to preserve wildlife and koala habitat that passes through the proposed subdivision."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.