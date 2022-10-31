St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council urges Sydney Water to reconsider proposed housing subdivision at Woronora Heights on wildlife corridor

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 31 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A koala photographed in bushland in 2021 on the other side of the road to the site of the proposed subdivision. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire Council will urge Sydney Water to reconsider its proposed plans for a housing subdivision on a wildlife corridor at Woronora Heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.