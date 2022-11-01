St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kevin Greene praised for his significant contribution to Georges River community

By Jim Gainsford
November 1 2022 - 12:30am
Kevin Greene finished as a councillor on Georges River Council at 5pm yesterday, October 31. He was praised for his enduring dedication to community service and helping others.

Georges River Council has acknowledged the significant contribution made by Councillor Kevin Greene to the community of Georges River LGA and thanked for his many years of dedicated service.

