Kevin Greene praised for his significant contribution to Georges River community

Georges River Council has acknowledged the significant contribution made by Councillor Kevin Greene to the community of Georges River LGA and thanked for his many years of dedicated service.
Mr Greene finished as a councillor on Georges River Council at 5pm yesterday, October 31.
In a Mayoral Minute submitted to last night's council meeting, Cr Nick Katris outlined Mr Greene's achievements during his many years of community service.
"He has demonstrated an enduring dedication to community service and helping others," Cr Katris said.
"From his early career as a school teacher through to his roles in public office as an elected Member of the NSW Legislative Assembly from 1999, as the Mayor of Georges River Council from 2017 - 2021 and as Councillor from 2021 to present.
"During his Mayoral term, Councillor Greene led investment in infrastructure to maintain the Georges River area's natural treasures and create a harmonious atmosphere to raise children including: Synthetics and sporting hub and sporting amenity buildings; Re-establishing native habitats through innovative seawall design along the Carss Park foreshore; Reinstating the creek and wetlands as well as harvesting stormwater for reuse at Gannons Park; Creating a range of inclusive playgrounds, sporting and recreational spaces for people of all abilities in Oatley, Mortdale, Penshurst, Hurstville, and Carss Park."
Cr Katris outlined Mr Greene's significant ongoing fundraising activities to support medical research and community members in need through his work with St George District Cricket Club and the Lions Club of Lugarno.
"Councillor Greene has been the President of St George Cricket Club since 2007 and was elected a Life Member of the Club in 2017. He has served on the board of Cricket NSW since September 2012.
"He has organised numerous fund-raising events through the Club which have raised many thousands of dollars for the St George Sutherland Medical Research Fund (SSMRF), most notably the annual St George Cricket Walk. He has also been heavily involved in the St George Junior and Senior Cricket Associations and is Patron of the St George District Cricket Association (SDCA) and has been involved in local sport at grass-roots leve.
"Councillor Greene was made the first honorary member of Lions Club of Lugarno for his support of their fund-raising activities including their annual Sports Stars Breakfast held at Hurstville Oval which have raised over $100,000 for charity as well as the Mayoral Golf Day, which has raised a cumulative sum in excess of $300,000 and he has been active with Club Central in the dissemination of substantial community grants by the Club."
