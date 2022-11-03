The final piece of the St George Rugby League Football Club centenary has now been put into place with the publication of historian Geoff Armstrong's new book-Spirit of the Red V, volume 2 (1968-2021)
Celebrating 100 years strong, the St George rugby league club made its debut on April 23 1921.
As Armstrong delved into the clubs' rich history, he realised he needed more to do the story justice in his book of the club and it had to be in two volumes.
This book starts where the first finished, in the dressing room on September 9 1967 after the Dragons epic 11 year run in the NSW Premiership ended with a dramatic loss to Canterbury in the preliminary final.
The story here features a mix of some of the greats of Rugby League-superb footballers such as Johnny Raper, Graeme Langland's, Billy Smith, Ted Goodwin, Craig Young, Rod Reddy, Brad Mackay, Mark Coyne, Mark Gasnier and Ben Creagh.
There are Grand final wins and losses and of course there is controversy, most notably during the Super League War of 1995-1997 when players and fans allegiances were tested.
In the aftermath St George and the Illawarra Steelers established the codes first joint venture.
Armstrong said after four years and 320,000 words he had finally completed his history of Dragons rugby league.
"I had several goals with this book.I was keen to tell the stories of the Dragons grand finals in the 70's,featuring Jack Gibson,white boots,Baths Babes and legends such as ted Goodwin and Rocket Reddy.
"These were the seasons of my youth which I remember clearly."
Most of all Armstrong tried to demonstrate what sets the Dragons apart and he tried to explain why the Red V means so much to so many people.
Changing demographics have altered the face of the old St George Rugby league District but not its spirit.
Dragons fans are,to quote Wayne Bennett still "everywhere" and in 2010 premiership winning captain Ben Hornby called them the 'true believers'- this book is for them.
Available at all book shops or from Stoke Hill Press.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.