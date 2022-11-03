St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Buses, taxis and cars make way for new covered, outdoor dining areas at Sutherland

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 3 2022 - 7:10pm, first published 4:40pm
New covered, outdoor dining areas have opened at Sutherland, with bus and taxi zones and most car parking relocated to nearby areas.

