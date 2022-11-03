New covered, outdoor dining areas have opened at Sutherland, with bus and taxi zones and most car parking relocated to nearby areas.
Footpaths in Flora Street, on the eastern side of the train station have been widened to provide enclosures known as parklets.
There are two parklets on the southern side of Flora Street and one on the northern side.
Taxis and some buses have been moved to Old Princes Highway, and other buses use a new zone in Flora Street outside Sutherland Public School.
Two daytime, 15-minute car parking spaces have been retained near the parklets.
Sutherland Shire Council has made the changes on a trial basis after receiving a state government grant under the Shared Space program.
The program was launched during the pandemic to provide more opportunities for outdoor dining.
The council said at the time, "It is envisioned that the pilot project will revitalise the Sutherland streetscape, boost daytime and evening dining services, and provide a framework for how council can create more inviting urban spaces to support residents, visitors and the local economy into the future."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.