It was in Year 7 when the schoolboy crossed paths with Mr Schmalfeldt. "I remember the basketball team trials," he said. "There were far better players trying out. I approached Gary and said 'I don't understand what's going on, because these people are not making the team, yet you're keeping me on.' He put me aside and said, 'You're right. They are better than you now, but they haven't got half the heart you've got.'

