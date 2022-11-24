St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Former Woolooware High School maths teacher and basketball coach Gary Schmalfeldt honoured

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 25 2022 - 11:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A memorable teacher who ignited passion for potential in and out of the classroom has been honoured at his former school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.